Tokyo stocks close down after three-day winning streak

Tokyo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors locked in profits after three straight days in positive territory, while they were cautiously assessing the impact of deadly floods and landslides on local economies.

The key Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 percent, or 99.75 points, to 22,614.69 while the broader Topix index was down 0.34 percent, or 5.44 points, at 1,571.71.