Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday on a strong Yen with all eyes on a highly anticipated US-China meeting at the Group of 20 summit later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.43 percent, or 92.18 points, at 21,193.81, while the broader Topix index was down 0.27 percent, or 4.25 points, at 1,543.49.