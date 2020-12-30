UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Down But Nikkei Posts Big 2020 Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo stocks close down but Nikkei posts big 2020 rise

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, the last trading day of 2020, but over the year the benchmark Nikkei index rose 16 percent to its highest annual close since 1989.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.45 percent, or 123.98 points, to 27,444.17, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.80 percent, or 14.50 points, to 1,804.68.

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks 2020

Recent Stories

New Zealand defeats Pakistan, takes 1-0 lead in tw ..

24 minutes ago

NAB arrest PML-M lawmaker Khawaja Asif in "assets ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 December 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.