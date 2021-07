Tokyo stocks close down for fifth straight session

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower for a fifth consecutive session Tuesday following losses overnight on Wall Street sparked by renewed coronavirus fears, as Japan prepares for the opening of the Olympics.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.96 percent, or 264.58 points, to 27,388.16. The broader Topix index lost 0.96 percent, or 18.24 points, to 1,888.89.