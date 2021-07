Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower for a third consecutive session on Friday with investors cautious as virus cases surge in Tokyo one week before the Olympic Games begin.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.98 percent, or 276.01 points, to 28,003.08, while the broader Topix index lost 0.38 percent, or 7.42 points, to 1,932.19.