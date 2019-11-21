UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Down For Third Straight Session

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks fell for a third consecutive session Thursday on revived concerns about a China-US trade deal after American lawmakers approved legislation to support Hong Kong civil rights.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.48 percent, or 109.99 points, to close at 23,038.58, while the broader Topix dipped 0.10 percent, or 1.73 points, to 1,689.38.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 November 2019

1 hour ago

Local Press: Remarkable effort by UAE for polio-fr ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

11 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

11 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.