Tokyo Stocks Close Down For Third Straight Session
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks fell for a third consecutive session Thursday on revived concerns about a China-US trade deal after American lawmakers approved legislation to support Hong Kong civil rights.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.48 percent, or 109.99 points, to close at 23,038.58, while the broader Topix dipped 0.10 percent, or 1.73 points, to 1,689.38.