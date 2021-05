Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks erased early gains and closed down on Monday as concern over fresh Covid-19 spikes in some Asian countries weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.92 percent, or 259.64 points, to 27,824.83 while the broader Topix index lost 0.24 percent, or 4.56 points, to 1,878.86.