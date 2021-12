Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower in thin holiday trade on Monday as fears lingered over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.37 percent, or 106.13 points, to 28,676.46, while the broader Topix index was down 0.45 percent, or 8.88 points, to 1,977.90.