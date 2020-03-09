Tokyo stocks close down more than 5% on virus fears, strong yen

Tokyo, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks sank more than five percent Monday on fears over the new coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices that sent the Dollar down against the Yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 5.07 percent, or 1,050.99 points, to close at 19,698.76, while the broader Topix index fell 5.61 percent, or 82.49 points, to 1,388.97.