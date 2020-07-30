UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Down On Business Restrictions Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday, with investors rattled by reports the city will ask restaurants and bars to shorten opening hours as coronavirus cases spike in the capital.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.26 percent, or 57.88 points, to 22,339.23, extending its losing streak for a fifth trading day.

The broader Topix index was down 0.62 percent, or 9.57 points, at 1,539.47.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

