Tokyo stocks close down on business restrictions over virus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday, with investors rattled by reports the city will ask restaurants and bars to shorten opening hours as coronavirus cases spike in the capital.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.26 percent, or 57.88 points, to 22,339.23, extending its losing streak for a fifth trading day.

The broader Topix index was down 0.62 percent, or 9.57 points, at 1,539.47.