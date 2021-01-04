UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Down On First Trading Day Of Year

Tokyo stocks close down on first trading day of year

Tokyo, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed down on Monday, the first trading day of the year, after a volatile session with investors nervous as the government weighs declaring a virus state of emergency.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which jumped 16 percent last year, lost 0.68 percent, or 185.79 points, to 27,258.38, while the broader Topix index was down 0.56 percent, or 10.09 points, to 1,794.59.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

