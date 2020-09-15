UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Down On Profit-taking

Tue 15th September 2020

Tokyo, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after three days of rallies and digested the implications of a new government to be formed later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 percent, or 104.41 points, to 23,454.89 while the broader Topix index lost 0.62 percent, or 10.26 points, to 1,640.84.

