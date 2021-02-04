UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Down On Profit-taking

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo stocks close down on profit-taking

Tokyo, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors locked in profits particularly in the tech sector, but sound corporate earnings reports led by Sony supported individual shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.06 percent, or 304.55 points, to 28,341.95, while the broader Topix index fell 0.32 percent, or 5.97 points, to 1,865.12.

