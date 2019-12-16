Tokyo stocks close down on profit-taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Monday, with traders taking money off the table following a rally in the previous session that was fuelled by a US-China trade deal and Britain's election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.29 percent, or 70.75 points, to 23,952.35, while the broader Topix index was down 0.18 percent, or 3.11 points, at 1,736.87.