UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Down On Profit-taking

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close down on profit-taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Monday, with traders taking money off the table following a rally in the previous session that was fuelled by a US-China trade deal and Britain's election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.29 percent, or 70.75 points, to 23,952.35, while the broader Topix index was down 0.18 percent, or 3.11 points, at 1,736.87.

Related Topics

Election Tokyo Money Stocks

Recent Stories

"APC carnage will never be forgotten," says COAS o ..

2 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan teases realme 5s a new powerhero d ..

9 minutes ago

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 Li ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 December 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives &#039;Journey of the Un ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.