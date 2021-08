(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed flat on Thursday with investors on the sidelines ahead of this week's key Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers.

The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.06 percent, or 17.49 points, to 27,742.29, but the broader Topix index inched down 0.02 percent, or 0.31 points, to 1,935.35.