Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended nearly flat on Friday after a session of thin trading volume with many foreign investors away for Christmas.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.05 percent, or 15.78 points, to 28,782.59, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.13 percent, or 2.65 points, to 1,986.78.