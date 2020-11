Tokyo, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday on hopes that a final result will soon become clear in the US presidential election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.73 percent or 410.05 points at 24,105.28 while the broader Topix index was up 1.39 percent or 22.69 points at 1,649.94.