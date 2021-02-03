Tokyo stocks close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on optimism over more US fiscal stimulus and receding unease over last week's buying frenzy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.00 percent, or 284.33 points, at 28,646.50, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.30 percent, or 24.07 points, to 1,871.09.