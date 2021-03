Tokyo, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, supported by gains on Asian shares, while traders kept an eye on US jobs data expected to be released later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.51 percent or 150.93 points to end at 29,559.10, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.51 percent or 9.69 points to 1,904.54.