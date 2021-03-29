UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street as coronavirus vaccines become increasingly available, with buying for dividends also supporting the Japanese market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.71 percent, or 207.82 points, to end at 29,384.52, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.46 percent, or 9.18 points, to 1,993.34.

"The Nikkei index rose as demand for the rights to receive dividends was strong in the afternoon session" given today's deadline, Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Ito added the market was supported by gains on Wall Street. The Dow ended up 1.4 percent at 33,072.88 on Friday, topping a record set earlier this month.

Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, noted that "investors were encouraged by progress in vaccinations" in the United States.

In Tokyo, Sony jumped 1.74 percent to 11,635 Yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing rose 0.86 percent to 86,390 yen.

Brokerage giant Nomura Holdings plunged 16.33 percent to 603 yen after it said it could post a "significant" loss due to transactions of its US subsidiary with a client.

The company didn't provide details on the possible loss, but said the estimated amount of the claim against the client is "approximately $2 billion."Toyota gained 1.26 percent to 8,456 yen while Honda was up 0.57 percent to 3,323 yen. Nissan dipped 0.14 percent to 604.1 yen.

The Dollar fetched 109.47 yen in Asian trade, against 109.63 yen in New York late Friday.

Related Topics

Dollar Company Honda Tokyo Progress New York United States Stocks Market Post Nissan Toyota Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, KHDA and ESM launch Dubai Sc ..

5 minutes ago

OIC and Mozambique Organize Two-day Training Works ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

6 minutes ago

Condolence Reference of Significant playwright, pr ..

14 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan Organize IdeaHub Golf Tournament t ..

24 minutes ago

Realme number series upgraded with realme 8 & real ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.