Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, helped by gains on Chinese shares and recovering from early trading jitters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.31 percent or 88.21 points to end at 28,642.19, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.06 percent to 1.15 points to 1,920.67.