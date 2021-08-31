Tokyo stocks close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street with a dearth of fresh market-moving events and investors shifting their focus to Chinese economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.08 percent or 300.25 points to end at 28,089.54, while the broader Topix index rose 0.54 percent or 10.56 points to 1,960.70.