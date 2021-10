Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors digested buoyant corporate earnings although a lack of fresh news weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.14 percent, or 40.03 points, to 29,255.55, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.10 points, to 2,027.67.