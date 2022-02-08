Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as expectations for economic recovery were partly offset by concern over tensions between the US and China, with investors focused on corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.13 percent or 35.65 points at 27,284.52 while the broader Topix index was up 0.42 percent or 8.07 points at 1,934.06 at the close.