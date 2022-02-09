UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday helped by a better-than-expected profit reported by Toyota and other companies, with investors turning their attention to US inflation data due later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.08 percent, or 295.35 points, at 27,579.87, while the broader Topix index was up 0.94 percent, or 18.16 points, at 1,952.22.

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks Toyota

Recent Stories

TECNO POVA Neo now available in Pakistan

TECNO POVA Neo now available in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad for Australia Tests announced

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests announced

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

12 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>