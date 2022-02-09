Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday helped by a better-than-expected profit reported by Toyota and other companies, with investors turning their attention to US inflation data due later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.08 percent, or 295.35 points, at 27,579.87, while the broader Topix index was up 0.94 percent, or 18.16 points, at 1,952.22.