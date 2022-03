Tokyo, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street on hopes that the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes would be slower than expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.70 percent or 184.24 points at 26,577.27 while the broader Topix index rose 1.18 percent or 21.86 points to 1,881.80.