Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with investors buying shares of exporters on the back of a weaker yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.65 percent, or 178.09 points, to end at 27,457.89, while the broader Topix index rose 1.36 percent, or 25.97 points, to 1,938.64.

The Dollar fetched 129.25 yen, against 128.72 Yen in New York late Tuesday.

Despite declines in some major semiconductor shares, Tokyo stocks were broadly dominated by buying, in part "bolstered by the strong dollar and weak yen in the foreign exchange market," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investors also gravitated toward buying the consumer-sector stocks on expectations for the normalisation of economic activity as Covid fears ease, the brokerage said.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 3.53 percent at 2,197.5 yen and Sony Group was 2.10 percent higher at 12,370 yen, while Panasonic edged up 0.76 percent at 1,193 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.54 percent at 61,610 yen.

ANA Holdings was up 0.90 percent at 2,565 yen and its rival Japan Airlines climbed 1.32 percent to 2,377 yen after the Japanese government doubled the cap on the number of people allowed to enter the country to 20,000 from Wednesday, as part of its gradual easing of Covid-19 border controls.