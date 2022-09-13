UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street, but a wait-and-see mood started to take hold ahead of key US inflation data being released.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 72.52 points, to end at 28,614.63, while the broader Topix index was up 0.32 percent, or 6.35 points, at 1,986.57.

The Dollar fetched 142.31 yen, against 142.82 Yen in New York late Monday.

The Nikkei remained in positive territory throughout the day, in part because "risk appetite persisted after across-the-board buying" in US and European markets, Okasan Online Securities said.

At the same time, some traders in Japan exercised restraint due to worries over the rapid pace of the Nikkei's growth in recent days, helping tame gains, according to the brokerage.

Adding to the caution is a critical release of US consumer price data later in the day, with investors wanting "to square their positions" beforehand, Okasan said.

Sony Group ended the session barely moving from its opening level, after the company said its music business has fully withdrawn from Russia, trading up just 0.04 percent at 10,765 yen.

SoftBank Group edged up 0.30 percent to 5,654 yen, while Toyota lost 0.14 percent to 2,067 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing sank 0.10 percent to 85,100 yen.

