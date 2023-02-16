UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, with investors encouraged by rallies on Wall Street and a weaker Yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.71 percent, or 194.58 points, at 27,696.44, while the broader Topix index added 0.67 percent, or 13.35 points, to 2,001.09.

The Dollar fetched 133.89 yen, against 134.15 yen in New York, where it firmed from 133.25 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

In Japan, "investor sentiment improved following rallies in US stocks and the yen's further weakening against the dollar", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Wall Street stocks shrugged off early weakness, finishing with gains after a surprisingly strong January retail sales report.

Sales grew by three percent last month to $697 billion after two months of contraction, following strong gains in auto sales, department store sales and other categories.

The report is the latest to suggest strength in the US economy -- something that has sometimes rattled equity investors nervous over potential further Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

The resilient reading suggests that "while inflation is moderating, consumers are still spending, hinting that lurking beneath all the doom and gloom somehow somewhere Goldilocks could still be alive and kicking", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

Buoyed by the cheaper yen, which usually helps Japanese manufacturers exporting and selling goods overseas, Toyota jumped 2.08 percent to 1,913 yen and Nissan surged 4.10 percent to 509.8 yen.

SoftBank Group firmed 1.76 percent to 5,893 yen, Sony Group added 0.46 percent to 11,760 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.73 percent to 83,320 yen.

