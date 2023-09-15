Tokyo stocks close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, led by tech shares on the back of gains on the Nasdaq after mixed US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.41 percent, or 461.58 points, to 33,168.10, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.13 percent, or 26.93 points, to 2,405.57.

US inflation data released overnight "included strong and weak elements leading to a mixed close in the three US major indexes, but a rebound in US high-tech shares encouraged investors to buy chip-related shares," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The US figures showed a pick-up in the consumer price index in August but core inflation, excluding volatile energy and food prices, fell year-on-year.

"The still relatively moderate core inflation reading for August - the third month in a row - combined with the cooling labour market seen in the August Employment Report likely seals the deal for a (US) rate-hike pause," said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

That is a favourable environment for tech stocks that are "traditionally sensitive to higher inflation" as they need a lot of capital, he added.

The Dollar stood at 147.07 Yen in Asia, against 147.47 yen in New York.

Among individual equities, Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, jumped 3.03 percent to 21,235 yen, while Advantest, a semiconductor test maker, added 2.02 percent to 16,660 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, added 2.96 percent to 35,130 yen.

Sony Group gained 1.61 percent to 12,645 yen, and Panasonic gained 2.68 percent to 1,707.5 yen.

But tech investor SoftBank Group gave up early gains and fell 0.75 percent to 6,581 yen.

Shortly before the opening bell, the company announced that its subsidiary chip designer Arm was targeting a valuation of more than $52 billion, or $51 per share, for its highly anticipated initial public offering on Nasdaq.