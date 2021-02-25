UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After Fed's Support Lifts Wall Street

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

TOKYO, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index reclaiming the psychologically important 30,000 line, as the U.S. Federal Reserve indicating its continued monetary support for the pandemic-hit economy sent Wall Street higher overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 496.57 points, or 1.67 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 30,168.27.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 23.16 points, or 1.22 percent, to finish at 1,926.23.

Rubber product, metal product and consumer credit-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.

