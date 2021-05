Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher Tuesday on bargain-hunting as investors shrugged off news of a shrinking economy in Japan and ongoing worries over coronavirus infections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.09 percent, or 582.01 points, to end at 28,406.84, while the broader Topix index added 1.54 percent, or 28.88 points, to 1,907.74.