Tokyo stocks close higher after Sunday vote

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday after Japan's ruling bloc secured a strong win in Sunday's upper house election, held two days after the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.11 percent, or 295.11 points, at 26,812.30, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.44 percent, or 27.23 points, to 1,914.66.