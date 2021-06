Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday as investors cheered news that Washington had reached an agreement over massive infrastructure spending plans.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.66 percent, or 190.95 points, to 29,066.18 while the broader Topix index added 0.80 percent, or 15.55 points, to 1,962.65.