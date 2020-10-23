UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After US Presidential Debate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher after US presidential debate

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors were relieved by the final and more civil debate between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden compared with their first messy showdown.

The benchmark Nikkei index advanced 0.18 percent or 42.32 points to end at 23,516.59, while the broader Topix index rose 0.34 percent or 5.53 points at 1,625.32.

