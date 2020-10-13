UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After US Rallies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher after US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher in sluggish trading on Tuesday following rallies on Wall Street as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of Japan's corporate results season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 percent, or 43.09 points, to 23,601.78, while the broader Topix index gained 0.35 percent, or 5.75 points, to 1,649.10.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Stocks

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

11 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

11 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

12 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.