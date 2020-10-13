Tokyo stocks close higher after US rallies

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher in sluggish trading on Tuesday following rallies on Wall Street as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of Japan's corporate results season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 percent, or 43.09 points, to 23,601.78, while the broader Topix index gained 0.35 percent, or 5.75 points, to 1,649.10.