Tokyo, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from fresh Wall Street records fuelled by coronavirus vaccine progress.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.33 percent, or 350.86 points, to end at 26,817.94, while the broader Topix index rose 1.17 percent, or 20.61 points, to 1,779.42.