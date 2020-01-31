Tokyo stocks close higher after WHO ruling on virus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency but held off on recommending restrictions on the movement of people.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.99 percent, or 227.43 points, to end at 23,205.18, while the broader Topix index rose 0.58 percent, or 9.67 points, to 1,684.44.