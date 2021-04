Tokyo, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street with investor focus shifting to key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.58 percent, or 465.13 points, to end at 29,854.00, while the broader Topix index gained 0.71 percent, or 13.98 points, to 1,971.62.