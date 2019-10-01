UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher As Yen Falls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher as yen falls

Tokyo, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, helped by an easing in US-China trade tensions and the Yen's decline, as investors shrugged off a Japanese survey that showed business confidence falling again.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.59 percent, or 129.40 points, to 21,885.24 while the Topix was up 0.96 percent, or 15.20 points, at 1,603.00.

