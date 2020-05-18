UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher Despite Weak Growth Data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday as investors shrugged off data confirming the Japanese economy had slipped into its first recession since 2015, focusing instead on hopes the coronavirus situation will improve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.48 percent, or 96.26 points, to 20,133.73 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.38 percent, or 5.52 points, at 1,459.29.

