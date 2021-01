(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday led by rallies in chip-linked and other tech shares on hopes of sound earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 ended up 1.04 percent, or 292.25 points, at 28,456.59, while the broader Topix index was up 0.35 percent, or 6.46 points, at 1,864.40.