Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

Tokyo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on bargain-hunting following global rallies on improving economic data, while investors awaited the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.27 percent, or 76.24 points, to 28,783.28, snapping a four-day losing streak. The broader Topix index gained 0.88 percent, or 17.10 points, to 1,956.31.