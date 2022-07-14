UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Bargain-hunting, Cheap Yen

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting, cheap yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher as bargain-hunting, helped by a cheaper yen, overwhelmed losses in early trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.62 percent, or 164.62 points, at 26,643.39 while the broader Topix index rose 0.23 percent, or 4.28 points, to 1,893.13.

The Dollar fetched 138.36 yen, up from 137.36 Yen seen Wednesday in New York.

The market scoured fresh US consumer price data that rose a whopping 9.1 percent in June, worse than expected.

But with officials having given advance warnings about a high reading, the shock to the market was relatively contained.

The moderate loss on Wall Street led to "receding excessive worries" over rate hikes-linked slowdown, while a cheaper yen against the dollar "prompted purchases in export-oriented shares," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Among key shares in Tokyo, Panasonic Holdings was up 0.72 percent at 1,119 yen after the Tesla supplier announced a $4 billion plan to build a new electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas, creating 4,000 new jobs.

Shipping firms rallied, with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines ending up 2.42 percent at 3,170 yen and Kawasaki Kisen up 3.86 percent at 8,070 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing closed up 1.49 percent at 70,130 yen.

After the market close, the fast fashion operator posted a 57 percent year-on-year jump in net profit for the nine months to May thanks to strong sales and inflated overseas profits due to a cheaper yen. It raised full-year sales and profit forecasts.

Related Topics

Dollar Vehicle Kawasaki Tokyo Reading Price New York May June Stocks Market National University From Tesla Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

27 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

3 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.