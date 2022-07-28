Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain hunting

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday as bargain-hunting helped offset the negative impact of an appreciating Yen against the Dollar following the US Federal Reserve's rate hike decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 224 index ended up 0.36 percent, or 99.73 points, at 27,815.48, while the broader Topix index increased 0.16 percent, or 3.10 points, to 1,948.85.

"After the Tokyo market started with gains helped by strong rallies in US shares, the upward momentum slowed," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The appreciation of the yen against the dollar to between 135.00 and 135.50 yen during Tokyo trade hours "prompted sell-orders of export-reliant sectors," it said.

"After the Nikkei index dipped into negative territory at one point, bargain-hunting purchases helped" support the market, it added.

The dollar fetched 135.29 yen in late Tokyo hours, lower than 136.26 yen in early Tokyo hours and 136.51 yen in New York on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday again raised the benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in its ongoing battle to tamp down raging price pressures that are squeezing Americans.

While the Fed noted signs that the US economy is slowing, it signalled plans to continue to increase borrowing costs.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said he did not believe the US economy was in a recession, and that he thinks the country can avoid one while aggressively battling inflation.

The dollar pulled back against its major peers in a sign the Fed's stance was seen as less hawkish than expected.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi Motors soared 10.91 percent to 488 yen after it revised up its full-year earnings forecast and reported that first-quarter net profit expanded more than six times year-on-year.

Nissan was up 3.65 percent at 528 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

Toyota was down 2.03 percent at 2,125 yen.

Panasonic ended up 0.54 percent to 1,120.5 yen.

After the market close, the electronic conglomerate reported a 36 percent year-on-year decline net profit in its April-June quarter, even as sales rose 10.1 percent.

"The impact of the Shanghai lockdown, a shortage in semiconductor and parts and materials," as well as price hikes in raw materials, offset the positive impact of brisk sales and a cheaper yen, it said.

Panasonic kept its full-year to March profit forecast at 260 billion yen ($1.9 billion) net profit on sales of 7.9 trillion yen.

Among other shares, shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines added 0.85 percent to 3,580 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing ended up 0.39 percent at 78,890 yen.