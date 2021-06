Tokyo, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, led by gains in semiconductor-related shares, as investors await key US jobs data due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.39 percent, or 111.97 points, to 29,058.11, while the broader Topix index gained 0.84 percent, or 16.37 points, to 1,958.70.