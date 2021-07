Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors took heart from gains in US tech shares after the Fed decided against any major changes to its monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.73 percent, or 200.76 points, to 27,782.42, while the broader Topix index gained 0.41 percent, or 7.78 points, to 1,927.43.