Tokyo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks rallied on Thursday as major high-tech shares rebounded, with the Nasdaq back on the upswing after a pullback.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.88 percent, or 202.93 points, to 23,235.47, while the broader Topix index jumped 1.21 percent, or 19.46 points, to 1,624.86.