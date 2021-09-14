UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Hopes For New Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday with investors encouraged by progress in Japan's vaccine drive and hopes for economic stimulus under a new government.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.73 percent or 222.73 points at 30,670.10, a 31-year high, while the broader Topix index gained 1.01 percent or 21.16 points to close at 2,118.87.

