Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for new government

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday with investors encouraged by progress in Japan's vaccine drive and hopes for economic stimulus under a new government.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.73 percent or 222.73 points at 30,670.10, a 31-year high, while the broader Topix index gained 1.01 percent or 21.16 points to close at 2,118.87.