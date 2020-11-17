UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Hopes For New Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for new vaccine

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday following overnight global rallies fuelled by the announcement of a second promising coronavirus vaccine candidate as major cities face new waves of infections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.42 percent, or 107.69 points, to 26,014.62, while the broader Topix index gained 0.16 percent, or 2.85 points, to 1,734.66.

